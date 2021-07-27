Lee Co. Commission meeting held discussing COVID, severe weather preparedness

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - COVID-19 and severe weather preparedness were big topics during tonight’s Lee County Commission meeting tonight.

The East Alabama Medical Center honored the Lee County Emergency Management Agency with a plaque, thanking them for the work they’ve done during the coronavirus pandemic.

At tonight’s meeting, the EMA also proposed getting NOAA all hazard radios for residents who have no way to receive weather alerts. The plan is to get at least 75 for people with economic disadvantages. The commission voted in favor and approved a 25-hundred dollar budget for it.

“Life safety is our number one goal that’s the goal always and if we can do it for $35 a person average with batteries its worth it,” said Rita Smith, Lee County EMA Director.

“You know It’s very important my family lives in Beauregard, my brother he lived probably 200 feet from where the tornado came through so it really doesn’t matter what these radios cost if it saves lives,” said Doug Cannon, District 1 Lee Co. Commissioner.

The Lee County commission also talked money. They decided to move a special work session for the county’s budget from late next month to September 6th.

