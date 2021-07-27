Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lee Co. Commission meeting held discussing COVID, severe weather preparedness

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - COVID-19 and severe weather preparedness were big topics during tonight’s Lee County Commission meeting tonight.

The East Alabama Medical Center honored the Lee County Emergency Management Agency with a plaque, thanking them for the work they’ve done during the coronavirus pandemic.

At tonight’s meeting, the EMA also proposed getting NOAA all hazard radios for residents who have no way to receive weather alerts. The plan is to get at least 75 for people with economic disadvantages. The commission voted in favor and approved a 25-hundred dollar budget for it.

“Life safety is our number one goal that’s the goal always and if we can do it for $35 a person average with batteries its worth it,” said Rita Smith, Lee County EMA Director.

“You know It’s very important my family lives in Beauregard, my brother he lived probably 200 feet from where the tornado came through so it really doesn’t matter what these radios cost if it saves lives,” said Doug Cannon, District 1 Lee Co. Commissioner.

The Lee County commission also talked money. They decided to move a special work session for the county’s budget from late next month to September 6th.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. School District reminds parents to register students online
Muscogee Co. School District reminds parents to register students online
Domestic violence suspect injured following standoff with Auburn police
Man injured following officer-involved shooting in Auburn
The owner of Argosy in Atlanta made the decision earlier this week, posting on the doors and...
Restaurant requires vaccines for customers in Georgia
Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray, 19, and Natajah Sincere Culpepper, 18, charged in Perry...
Americus man charged in Perry homicide
Cataula residents forced to move out trailer park; owner says it’s too costly to run
Cataula residents forced to move out trailer park, owner says it’s too costly to run

Latest News

Phenix City woman wins gold in skeet shooting at Olympics
Phenix City woman wins gold in skeet shooting at Olympics
Health officials remind parents about routine immunization shots for kids
MCSD discusses back to school plans during virtual town hall meeting
ALEA identifies man killed in Chambers County crash