LIST: Back to school openings in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first day of school is right around the corner - therefore, we’ve put together a list for the parents who are planners, and for the planners who are the procrastinators.

Let the countdown to the first day of school begin!

The list of school openings for Georgia is listed below:

Chattahoochee August 9

Clay August 2

Harris August 6

Marion August 3

Muscogee Pre-K - 2nd grade: August 6 3rd - 12th grade: August 9

Quitman August 2

Randolph August 2

Schley July 30

Stewart August 2

Sumter August 9

Talbot August 2

Troup August 9



The list of Alabama school openings is listed below:

Auburn City Schools August 10

Chambers August 9

Eufaula August 10

Lanett City Schools August 10

Lee August 9

Phenix City Schools August 9

Russell August 9



