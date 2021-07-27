LIST: Back to school openings in the Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The first day of school is right around the corner - therefore, we’ve put together a list for the parents who are planners, and for the planners who are the procrastinators.
Let the countdown to the first day of school begin!
The list of school openings for Georgia is listed below:
- Chattahoochee
- August 9
- Clay
- August 2
- Harris
- August 6
- Marion
- August 3
- Muscogee
- Pre-K - 2nd grade: August 6
- 3rd - 12th grade: August 9
- Quitman
- August 2
- Randolph
- August 2
- Schley
- July 30
- Stewart
- August 2
- Sumter
- August 9
- Talbot
- August 2
- Troup
- August 9
The list of Alabama school openings is listed below:
- Auburn City Schools
- August 10
- Chambers
- August 9
- Eufaula
- August 10
- Lanett City Schools
- August 10
- Lee
- August 9
- Phenix City Schools
- August 9
- Russell
- August 9
