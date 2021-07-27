MCSD discusses back to school plans during virtual town hall meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With students in Muscogee County schools scheduled to head back to the classroom in less than two weeks, Muscogee County School District officials say they’re still monitoring local COVID conditions in case they need to make any changes to their protocols. The MCSD held a virtual town hall meeting Monday evening with health experts from their medical panel.

As of Monday evening, masks will still be optional in Muscogee County schools, but required on school buses per a federal mandate. District officials remind parents of the CDC’s recommendation for people who are not fully vaccinated to wear masks inside.

“This is something we’re going to be continuing to monitor throughout the course of the year and reserve the right to either implement a district wide mask mandate if it’s warranted or in select schools if we have outbreaks in certain areas of that school,” said Superintendent Dr. David Lewis.

With plans for a full return to in-person learning this August, Dr. Lewis says they expected the increase in COVID cases over the last two weeks.

“One of the reasons why we’re waiting to make any further decisions on protocol changes is to see where that trend continues over the next few days. Again, we’re about two weeks out away from students reporting. We recognize that there is a need for parents to know, but we want to make a very informed decision on this,” the superintendent explained.

The school district will not be requiring proof of COVID vaccinations.

“However, if a student is quarantined due to an exposure they can continue to remain in class if they are vaccinated and at that time they can provide that date that they were vaccinated to the administration at that individual school,” said Tracy Fox, MCSD’s Director of Risk Management.

Dr. Beverly Townsend with the Columbus Health Department, who serves on the district’s medical panel, says 8.2% of kids ages 12 to 14 in Muscogee County are vaccinated and just over 23% of teens ages 15 to 19 are vaccinated.

Pre-K through 2nd graders will return to the classroom on Aug. 6 and 3rd through 12th graders will go back to school on Aug. 9.

