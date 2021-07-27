Single-vehicle crash leaves all lanes blocked on Ala. Hwy. 169 in Russell Co.

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle crash leaves all lanes blocked on Alabama Highway 169 in Russell County.

On Tuesday, July 27 at approximately 12:27 p.m., an overturned log truck caused a road blockage on Alabama 169, five miles south of US 431.

All lanes are blocked on Hwy. 169 and will be for an undetermined amount of time, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are asking everyone to avoid this area and, if possible, seek an alternate route.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.