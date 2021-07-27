Business Break
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare named a Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Francis-Emory Healthcare announced today it has been named a Level I Emergency Cardiac Care Center (ECCC) by the Georgia Department of Public Health Office of EMS and Trauma for excellence in emergency cardiac care.

As a Level I facility, St. Francis-Emory Healthcare is recognized for its extensive cardiac services and treatment capabilities.

“We are proud to receive the Level I ECCC designation, which is a testament to the commitment of our team to fulfill our mission of Making Communities Healthier,” said Norma Kernels, director, cardiovascular services at St. Francis-Emory Healthcare. “With increasing rates of cardiovascular disease in our state, cardiac care is a priority, both in our Heart Hospital and within our Emergency Department.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death in Georgia, and the state ranks 15th in heart disease-related deaths nationwide.

The Emergency Department at St. Francis is specially equipped and staffed to diagnose and treat heart attacks and stroke.

For more information, visit www.mystfrancis.com.

