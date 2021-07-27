Sumter Co. High School students to be taught virtually until Sept. 7

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Sumter County High School students will be taught virtually until September 7.

Sumter County Schools posted the following on Facebook:

The Sumter County High School students will be taught virtual until Tuesday, September 7, 2021. This is the projected date for the students to enter the new high school. Due to the pandemic the new high school is not quite complete. Please check the Distrct and SCHS’s Facebook pages for updates.