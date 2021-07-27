Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Texas shooter dies after party-goers throw bricks at him

Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning...
Authorities say a guest at a backyard party in Texas became disgruntled and left, returning with a gun. He opened fire after getting into a yelling match then other party-goers chased him, throwing landscaping bricks.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Texas authorities say a man who opened fire at a backyard party in Fort Worth, killing one and injuring three, died after being chased by fellow party-goers who threw landscaping bricks at him.

Fort Worth police said the shooter, who was struck multiple times with at least one brick early Monday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

Police said that after the shooter shot and injured one person in the backyard, other party-goers gave chase. One person was fatally shot during the chase and two others were injured.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. School District reminds parents to register students online
Muscogee Co. School District reminds parents to register students online
Domestic violence suspect injured following standoff with Auburn police
Man injured following officer-involved shooting in Auburn
The owner of Argosy in Atlanta made the decision earlier this week, posting on the doors and...
Restaurant requires vaccines for customers in Georgia
Cornelius Reyshawn Wallace Murray, 19, and Natajah Sincere Culpepper, 18, charged in Perry...
Americus man charged in Perry homicide
Cataula residents forced to move out trailer park; owner says it’s too costly to run
Cataula residents forced to move out trailer park, owner says it’s too costly to run

Latest News

Health officials remind parents about routine immunization shots for kids
MCSD discusses back to school plans during virtual town hall meeting
A Kern County sheriff's deputy was killed in a standoff in Wasco, California, on Sunday...
5 die, including deputy, in shooting at California home
According to Cal Fire, the Dixie Fire continues to burn actively and is spreading quickly.
Winds stoke California’s largest fire as blazes scorch West