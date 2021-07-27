Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Tuesday marks 25 years since Centennial Olympic Park bombing

The Olympic flame at Centennial Olympic Park. (WALB image)
The Olympic flame at Centennial Olympic Park. (WALB image)
By WALB News Team
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WALB) - Tuesday marks the 25th anniversary of a tragic event here in Georgia.

In 1996, a pipe bomb loaded with nails exploded during the Olympic games in Atlanta.

The explosion occurred during a free concert in Centennial Olympic Park, with at least 50,000 people in attendance.

It killed two people, including Albany native Alice Hawthorne, and injured more than 100 others.

Within a few days, security guard Richard Jewell was identified as a suspect, but he was fully cleared in October.

Another bombing in Atlanta and one in Alabama created evidence to tie the attacks to Eric Rudolph.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. School District reminds parents to register students online
Muscogee Co. School District reminds parents to register students online
ALEA identifies man killed in Chambers County crash
Domestic violence suspect injured following standoff with Auburn police
Man injured following officer-involved shooting in Auburn
Some low level misdemeanors mean no jail time in Muscogee County
Some low level misdemeanors mean no jail time in Muscogee County
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Carissa Moore, center, of the United States, wearing her gold medal, South Africa's Bianca...
Seasoned superstars win gold in surfing’s Olympic debut
Naomi Osaka, of Japan, plays against Zheng Saisai, of China, during the first round of the...
‘A bit much’: Naomi Osaka cites pressure in Olympic loss
Phenix City woman wins gold in skeet shooting at Olympics
Phenix City woman wins gold in skeet shooting at Olympics