Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
VALLEY Ala. (WTVM) - The Valley Police Department made a third arrest in connection with the July 17 murder of Antavious Sharpe.

Warrants were obtained for 18-year-old Robyn Jones, 21-year-old Vincent Tiller, and 19-year-old Jacob Moedl. Jones and Tiller were arrested on July 24 and are currently being held in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana - pending extradition back to Alabama.

Moedl was arrested in Notasulga on July 26 and is being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility.

On July 17, officers were dispatched to the 220 block of Huguley Rd. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Antavious Lawenton Sharpe unresponsive, lying face down on the porch.

According to police, witnesses positively identified Jones as the driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting and reported that there was a white or light-skin male in the front passenger seat and a black male in the rear seat.

When the warrant on Jones was entered into the system, Valley investigators were contacted by detectives in Griffin, Ga. and learned that Jones and her boyfriend, Tiller, had been involved in a shooting there July 10.

The US Marshall’s Fugitive Recovery Task Force was contacted for assistance in locating Jones and Tiller, where they found them in Louisiana.

Valley investigators went to Louisiana to interview them. They both admitted that they had set up a deal with Sharpe to buy marijuana with the intention of robbing him and that the white male named Jacob had shot him.

Based on this information, investigators were able to locate Moedl and question him. Moedl admitted to being in the vehicle at the time of the shooting but stated that Tiller had pulled the trigger.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

