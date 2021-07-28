Business Break
Americus family holds balloon release for January shooting victim

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered Friday for a balloon release and vigil in memory of an Americus man who was killed in January.

The event was for David Mitchell, also known as ‘Lil Dave’, who was killed by gun violence in Americus earlier this year. The family shared memories while they came together with balloons and posters in his honor.

Family and friends also rallied together for justice for Mitchell. According to the family the suspect, Jaron Griffin, is being released on bond with restrictions and they have started a petition to overturn his release.

For more information or how you can sign the petition, click here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

