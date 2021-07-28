Business Break
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing

(WALB)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in stabbing that occurred this afternoon.

According to police, it happened at Willow Glen apartments on Buena Vista Road. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say an arrest has been made in the case; however, the name has not been released yet.

Stay with News Leader 9 on air and online for updates.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

