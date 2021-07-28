Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department has made an arrest in stabbing that occurred this afternoon.

According to police, it happened at Willow Glen apartments on Buena Vista Road. The victim has non-life threatening injuries.

Police say an arrest has been made in the case; however, the name has not been released yet.

