Biden administration expected to impose vaccine mandate on federal workforce

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Federal workers could soon be the latest group to be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19. President Joe Biden told reporters this week, the decision on that mandate is under consideration. It’s a move that sparks different opinions in the city of Columbus, from people who aren’t federal employees.

“That’s under consideration but if you’re not vaccinated then you’re not nearly as smart as I thought you were.”, said Biden. “The more we learn about this virus and the delta variation, the more we have to be worried and concerned.”

Jason Jackson, a Columbus man against vaccine mandates on the federal workforce, told News Leader 9, “It should be everybody’s choice. It’s taking away everybody’s free will.”

A woman in favor of vaccine mandates, Latresha Johnson, said, “I think if we don’t do something, we risk having other variants other than the delta variant.”

Meanwhile, Verna Clemons is a federal employee that works on Fort Benning. According to Clemons, initially she was hesitant to get the vaccine but after doing some research she reconsidered her stance.

“After we were pushed literature on our email and I read up on it, and read what it does and knowing it can’t stop us from getting it but it can’t help us if we got COVID. So basically that was my reason for saying yes I want to take it.”, said Clemons. “That’s the way I feel about it. I think it’s fair, especially with us seeing soldiers everyday, with us seeing anyone everyday.”

Alicia Weitzel, a Columbus woman in opposed to vaccine mandates on the public told News Leader 9, she is ok with the federal workforce, healthcare workers, or the United States Military imposing vaccine mandates on their respective members, but she doesn’t want to see one imposed on the rest of the public.

“It should not be a general everyone in the united states should have to do it,” said Weitzell.

John, a Columbus man, said, “This system of things is about to come to and end, that’s ran by Satan the devil and mankind ruler ship. It’s fin to come to an end, so yeah I think the more mandate that’ll be down on this vaccine is the better.”

According to sources close to the Biden administration, the President is expected to make an announcement Thursday on mandating vaccines on the federal workforce.

