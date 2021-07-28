Business Break
Columbus City Council approves trash fee waiver

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus residents will be saving a little money as a fee is being waived for one month’s solid waste pick up.

The item was approved Tuesday night at the city council meeting. There will be an $18 fee waived for one month per home in Columbus.

Budget Chair and District 9 at large City Councilor Judy Thomas says she hopes the community understands the city has been having problems in the area of yard waste. “This is just a gesture, quite frankly, to say we know this doesn’t solve all of these problems, but we do know that we need to something to tell our citizens you have been heard. You continue to be heard.” Thomas explained.

Councilor Thomas says this $18 waiver will cost the city about $1 million. It will come out of the city’s Integrated Waste Fund.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

