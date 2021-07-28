Columbus Mayor says Fountain City will not reinstate a mask mandate for now

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As elected officials and companies across the country are re-implementing mask mandates, one Columbus elected official said he has no intention of following suit for now.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson told News Leader 9 he is not considering a mask mandate for Columbus right now, but he also doesn’t want people to get the wrong message, so people should keep getting vaccinated and doing all the things to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“Right now I don’t have any plans to reinstitute a mask mandate. When we put that on last year we didn’t have any weapons to combat this virus. Well we’ve got the weapon, we just need people to access it and use it.”, said Henderson. ”We’ve seen a slight uptick in the number of people in this community. Probably about a 30-40% increase on a daily vaccinations rate. We were at about 100. Its gone up to about 140 to 150 a day. It’s not nearly quick enough to achieve herd immunity, but it is making some strides.”

Mayor Skip Henderson added, about 34% of people in Muscogee County have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 shot.

Brittney Long, a Columbus woman, said “If you feel like, you’re not going to wear a mask, then it’s highly encouraged you get vaccinated just to keep other people safe.”

Michelle Cobb, another Columbus woman, said, “Not everybody wants to wear a mask all the time.”

But some local residents and leaders think masks are needed.

Tom White, a Columbus man, told News Leader 9, “We got to stop this virus. I mean, it’s too many people dying and sick from it. And all these myths about unvaccinated people are believing. We’ve got to stop that.”

Willie Allen agreed. “To be safe, I think they should get the vaccination and wear the mask,” he said.

Mayor Henderson also told News Leader 9, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up in Muscogee County following the Fourth of July Holiday. He’s encouraging more people to get vaccinated here in Muscogee County.