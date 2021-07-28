Columbus Restaurant Week: The Black Cow & Vertigo Fusion Kitchen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re thinking about what to eat for brunch, lunch, or dinner, Columbus Restaurant Week is still happening.

Our journey continues. News Leader 9 is showing you some of the participants for this year’s event. Yesterday, we profiled The Food Mill and Frank’s Alley. Today, we’re profiling The Black Cow at 115 12th Street.

“At The Black Cow, this week, we’ve got a bacon pimento cheeseball, we’ve got some fried pickles, cucumber salad as an app - you can choose from one of those. We’ve got blackened red snapper filet, a pork chop; our desserts are banana pudding, peanut butter pie, and peach cobbler, which all lends itself to our farm theme, The Black Cow,” said Stephanie Woodham, owner of The Black Cow & Vertigo Fusion Kitchen.

The restaurant offers signature dishes and signature cocktails all with a southern feel.

”Columbus, Georgia Restaurant Week is our chance to kind of elevate the experience a little bit and think outside of our awesome meatloaf or our award-winning bacon-pimento cheeseburger,” Woodham added.

Next door, at 117 12th Street, is the Vertigo Fusion Kitchen. The restaurant offers food inspired by creativity in the kitchen.

“It’s super fun for our chef and our kitchen staff because they get to play around with any flavors that they’d like to. They’re not married to one genre of food,” said Woodham.

Of course, you could just come for the art. The whole restaurant offers an experience of good food, music, and drinks.

”So, our restaurant week menu is super fun. We’ve got a Mexican a sushi roll on the menu as well as chicken tikka nachos, spicy Korean fried chicken sando, and Viera tacos which are super popular right now,” said Woodham.

