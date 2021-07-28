East Alabama home deemed total loss following Tuesday storms

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A report from National Weather Service says one house is a total loss after a tree fell on it from the storms Tuesday afternoon. The home is on White Mills Rd. in Chambers County.

The homeowner tells News Leader 9 she was home in her bedroom at the time when a massive tree fell onto her home, trapping her inside. Her cousin, Anthony Carter, who lives across the street, says he ran across the street to see what happened. At that point, Carter says a next door neighbor had already jumped into action.

“They heard her in there and he went and pulled the air conditioner out the window and snatched it down. So, he went inside to see can he help get her out and then went in there and brought her out. By that time, we all knew she was alright,” Carter described.

Carter says the storm lasted for about 10 to 20 minutes.

“Just pouring. It looked white out here. It came down and the wind was behind it. Just a gust of wind and it had this tree right here bent down. It had it bent down. All the top of it was down by this truck and then it sprung back up,” he described.

Carter says he’s not surprised something like this happened in their neighborhood. About five years ago, Carter says strong winds, similar to what they felt Tuesday afternoon, blew his carport down on top of his trucks and cars.

The homeowner says she’s lived in the home for more than 50 years. Carter says he’s lived across the street from his cousin for nearly 30 years and he’s so thankful she is okay. The homeowner’s daughter says the home used to be a neighborhood store that sold snacks like peanuts before being turned into a home.

