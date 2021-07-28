Empowering Our Youth summit to be held this weekend in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local non-profit, Boys 2 Men Development Inc, is hosting a “Empowering Our Youth” summit this Saturday.

The event is happening at the DA Turner YMCA on Warm Springs Road from 1 to 4 p.m. According to Director of the non-profit, Shawna Love, its going to be something the whole family can benefit from.

There will be speakers who can offer tips on mental health and financial planning just to name a couple. Plus there will be free food and games.

The event is free, but for the youth who do attend, they have a chance to win a $5,000 scholarship but there is a catch.

“Kids have to submit a TikTok challenge explaining what youth empowerment means to them...,” said Love.

So to enter, Love says after the TikTok video is made, you can send it to her on Facebook at Boys 2 Men Development.

The winner will be announced at the summit.

