Georgia 15-year-old collapses, dies after football practice

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A 15-year-old high school football player died after collapsing at the first day of practice in middle Georgia.

Bibb County school district officials say Joshua Ivory of Macon’s Southwest High School went into distress Monday, leading coaches to call an ambulance.

He later died at a hospital.

No cause of death has been announced and an autopsy is planned.

Monday was the first day of practice for football teams statewide.

Players aren’t allowed to practice in pads until Aug. 2 to help them get used to heat and physical exertion.

Macon reached a high of 97 degrees late Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

