Harlem Globetrotters appear in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The famous Harlem Globetrotters made an appearance tonight at the Columbus Civic Center.

It was one of their stops on their “Spread Game Tour”.

The Globetrotters are all about show stopping moves and a fan oriented experience. Ticketholders had the opportunity to buy celebrity court passes and player meet and greets.

The Harlem globetrotters were founded back in 1926 and have entertained nearly 150 million fans around the world. During this tour they’re scheduled to make stops all around the country and head to London later this year.

You know the Globetrotters have been around for over 90 years and we love our fans so we’re really excited to get back into these arenas to put joy in and to spread game, to spread the Globetrotter way of how we love our fans love this game to our fans because I know they miss us and we miss the game as much so we’re so happy to get back out here,” said Cheese Chisolm, Shooting Guard for the Harlem Globetrotters.

The Globetrotters’ mission is to spread game and bring family entertainment all around the world.

