Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Hottest Days of 2021 Thus Far are Here!

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fog has developed across the Valley in the wake of yesterday’s booming thunderstorms, so factor in some extra time for your morning commute. Any lingering fog will give way to more steamy, hazy sunshine for the rest of the day. There will still be some clouds around, and can’t rule out a few pop-up showers and storms, but today will be a transition day to lower rain coverage for the rest of the work week. A strong ride of high pressure building across the U.S. will bring a brutal surge of above average temperatures with highs climbing into the upper 90s Thursday through Saturday. The humidity will still be running high too, so don’t be surprised to see more heat advisories with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits possible over the next several days. The high pressure ridge will put a lid on thunderstorm development Thursday and Friday before we see a few more hit-or-miss storms return to the forecast on Saturday.

Sunday and beyond, the ridge will break down as a trough sets up over the East Coast, bringing back wetter and cooler weather to the Chattahoochee Valley. Rain coverage will be around 50-70% Sunday through Tuesday, and an incoming front will drop highs back into the 80s and lows down into the 60s by the middle of next week. So, stay safe in this sizzling heat for the rest of July – we’ll finally see some relief in sight for the first week of August!

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes reopen after single-vehicle crash on Ala. Hwy. 169 in Russell Co.
Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
ALEA identifies man killed in Chambers County crash
Some low level misdemeanors mean no jail time in Muscogee County
Some low level misdemeanors mean no jail time in Muscogee County
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Wednesday AM WX
Wednesday Weather on the Go
Hottest Temperatures Of The Season Possible
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Cranking Up the Heat Despite More Storms Around
Tuesday AM WX
Tuesday Weather on the Go