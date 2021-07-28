Hottest Days of 2021 Thus Far are Here!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fog has developed across the Valley in the wake of yesterday’s booming thunderstorms, so factor in some extra time for your morning commute. Any lingering fog will give way to more steamy, hazy sunshine for the rest of the day. There will still be some clouds around, and can’t rule out a few pop-up showers and storms, but today will be a transition day to lower rain coverage for the rest of the work week. A strong ride of high pressure building across the U.S. will bring a brutal surge of above average temperatures with highs climbing into the upper 90s Thursday through Saturday. The humidity will still be running high too, so don’t be surprised to see more heat advisories with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits possible over the next several days. The high pressure ridge will put a lid on thunderstorm development Thursday and Friday before we see a few more hit-or-miss storms return to the forecast on Saturday.

Sunday and beyond, the ridge will break down as a trough sets up over the East Coast, bringing back wetter and cooler weather to the Chattahoochee Valley. Rain coverage will be around 50-70% Sunday through Tuesday, and an incoming front will drop highs back into the 80s and lows down into the 60s by the middle of next week. So, stay safe in this sizzling heat for the rest of July – we’ll finally see some relief in sight for the first week of August!

