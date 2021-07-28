Business Break
Hottest Temperatures Of The Season Possible

By Radek Przygodzki
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the strong storms out of the Valley tonight, we turn our attention to very muggy and hot conditions the settle in for the late week. Wednesday will feature some scattered storm in the afternoon hours, but coverage will be around 30% or less. Thursday and Friday we dry out with only a stray shower (10% coverage or less) potential, otherwise mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to soar into the middle and upper 90s. Heat advisories are likely as heat indices will be over 100 to 105 degrees, always make sure to take frequent breaks, and drink plenty of water. We look for a cool down the following week, so hang in there if you don’t like the high heat!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

