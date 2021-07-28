Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned

Business Break
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 56-year-old man.

56-year-old Jimmie Lee Table was last seen on July 25 at his home in the Beauregard community of Lee County. Table has not been heard from since July 25.

On the morning of July 27, his vehicle, a white 1999 GMC Yukon with the license plate TTW949, was found abandoned near the intersection of Alabama Hwy. 110 and Alabama Hwy. 108 in the Pike Rd. area near Montgomery.

Anyone with information about Table’s whereabouts should contact the Lee County Sheriffs Office at 334-749-5651.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

