Local homeless shelters experience staff shortages

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some homeless shelters in Muscogee County are experiencing staffing shortages like many other businesses in the area.

Development and Marketing Specialist for the Valley Rescue Mission, Greg Wilson, says current employees are stepping up and taking on more work to make sure their clients get what they need.

“We are experiencing the challenges in place given everything that’s going on,” said Wilson. “The work is still there the need is still there that didn’t just disappear.”

On the other hand, Safe House Ministries says they’re being impacted in an entirely different way.

Neil Richardson, Executive Director says their demand for volunteers is urgent because they are expecting to see an increase in homelessness as a result of the federal eviction moratorium expiring this Saturday in Georgia.

“We are seeing a decrease in Volunteerism because of nervousness,” said Richardson. “We are hearing more and more folks that are facing eviction trying to set something up in advance.”

Wilson says they are also seeing an increase in their numbers as well.

“We’ve seen just an influx of individuals who are needing emergency shelter,” explained Wilson.

Both Wilson and Richardson say their organizations thrive off of support and help from volunteers.

Richardson says volunteering can be done through different ways.

“That could be a cup of Coffee, that could be some helping do laundry, that could be someone helping fold laundry,” said Richardson.

The Valley Rescue Mission and Safe House Ministries are open and are looking to returning back to helping as many people as they were before the pandemic.

