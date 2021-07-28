Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Mild Summer Trend Coming to an Abrupt End

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have experienced a mild summer so far across the Chattahoochee Valley, but that is coming to an end quickly as we head into the rest of the week. Temperatures will be well above average as we push the upper-90s for highs Thursday and Friday. A ridge of high pressure settles in over the next few days giving us abundant sunshine, little rain, and reinforcing humid conditions which will keep heat indices in the triple digits. Rain coverage will be slim to none through Friday before we re-introduce rain chances for the weekend. Saturday is our next transition day to a stormier pattern as a disturbance moves through the valley to up our rain coverage for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week especially. Highs stay in the mid-to-upper 90s through Sunday before we cool things off just a touch with increased storms in the forecast starting Sunday. Next week is beginning to trend a bit cooler with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s by the middle of the week and staying there through the end of the work week.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes reopen after single-vehicle crash on Ala. Hwy. 169 in Russell Co.
Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look...
Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned
ALEA identifies man killed in Chambers County crash

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Hottest Days of 2021 Thus Far are Here!
Wednesday AM WX
Wednesday Weather on the Go
Hottest Temperatures Of The Season Possible
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Cranking Up the Heat Despite More Storms Around