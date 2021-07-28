Mild Summer Trend Coming to an Abrupt End

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have experienced a mild summer so far across the Chattahoochee Valley, but that is coming to an end quickly as we head into the rest of the week. Temperatures will be well above average as we push the upper-90s for highs Thursday and Friday. A ridge of high pressure settles in over the next few days giving us abundant sunshine, little rain, and reinforcing humid conditions which will keep heat indices in the triple digits. Rain coverage will be slim to none through Friday before we re-introduce rain chances for the weekend. Saturday is our next transition day to a stormier pattern as a disturbance moves through the valley to up our rain coverage for the end of the weekend and beginning of next week especially. Highs stay in the mid-to-upper 90s through Sunday before we cool things off just a touch with increased storms in the forecast starting Sunday. Next week is beginning to trend a bit cooler with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s by the middle of the week and staying there through the end of the work week.

