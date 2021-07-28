Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is starting the 2021-2022 school year with masks required indoors for all students and staff, regardless if a person has been vaccinated or not.
This decision comes as the increase of COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The school district has modified its reopening plans to require indoor masks as a mitigation measure.
According to the school district, all students and employees should provide clean masks daily as part of their back-to-school supplies.
The back to school dates for Muscogee County School District is listed below:
- Friday, August 6: Pre-K - 2nd Grade
- Monday, August 9: 3rd Grade - 12th Grade
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.