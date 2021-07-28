Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors

Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look...
Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look this spring amid the pandemic
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is starting the 2021-2022 school year with masks required indoors for all students and staff, regardless if a person has been vaccinated or not.

This decision comes as the increase of COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The school district has modified its reopening plans to require indoor masks as a mitigation measure.

According to the school district, all students and employees should provide clean masks daily as part of their back-to-school supplies.

The back to school dates for Muscogee County School District is listed below:

  • Friday, August 6: Pre-K - 2nd Grade
  • Monday, August 9: 3rd Grade - 12th Grade

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes reopen after single-vehicle crash on Ala. Hwy. 169 in Russell Co.
Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
ALEA identifies man killed in Chambers County crash
Some low level misdemeanors mean no jail time in Muscogee County
Some low level misdemeanors mean no jail time in Muscogee County
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned
Columbus City Council approves trash fee waiver
Harlem Globetrotters appear in Columbus
Harlem Globetrotters appear in Columbus
Valley home total loss after tree falls during storm
East Alabama home deemed total loss following Tuesday storms