Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District is starting the 2021-2022 school year with masks required indoors for all students and staff, regardless if a person has been vaccinated or not.

This decision comes as the increase of COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The school district has modified its reopening plans to require indoor masks as a mitigation measure.

According to the school district, all students and employees should provide clean masks daily as part of their back-to-school supplies.

The back to school dates for Muscogee County School District is listed below:

Friday, August 6: Pre-K - 2nd Grade

Monday, August 9: 3rd Grade - 12th Grade

