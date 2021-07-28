Opelika City Schools to require masks indoors

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika City Schools are requiring masks to be worn while inside school buildings starting August 9.

The decision to require masks is based on guidance from local health officials.

“Due to the upward trend of COVID transmission and the current local positivity rate, this decision is in the best interest of our students and staff at this time,” stated Dr. Mark Neighbors, Superintendent. “It is important for everyone to follow the guidelines and do their part to help us have a safe and successful start to the school year.”

Masks are not required for outdoor activities.

