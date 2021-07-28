Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Opelika City Schools to require masks indoors

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika City Schools are requiring masks to be worn while inside school buildings starting August 9.

The decision to require masks is based on guidance from local health officials.

“Due to the upward trend of COVID transmission and the current local positivity rate, this decision is in the best interest of our students and staff at this time,” stated Dr. Mark Neighbors, Superintendent. “It is important for everyone to follow the guidelines and do their part to help us have a safe and successful start to the school year.”

Masks are not required for outdoor activities.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes reopen after single-vehicle crash on Ala. Hwy. 169 in Russell Co.
Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
ALEA identifies man killed in Chambers County crash
Some low level misdemeanors mean no jail time in Muscogee County
Some low level misdemeanors mean no jail time in Muscogee County
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

Deputies: Loaded gun found on 12-year-old student at a Union Co. middle school
Suspect arrested in murder of Selma police officer
Classroom
Staffing, internet access seen as key school priorities in Georgia
Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look...
Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors
Georgia 15-year-old collapses, dies after football practice