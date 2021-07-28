Parents voice concerns on COVID-19 vaccinations for children 12 and under

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With children under the age of 12 unable to get vaccinated and COVID cases on the rise...Muscogee county parents are concerned about this school year.

They say school COVID guidelines are unclear and it’s “not right.”

With the school year starting soon and state vaccination rates low, Muscogee county parents like Keith Lafavor don’t know what to expect this school year.

“It should be some type of clear guidelines on what they’re going to do,” said Lafavor. “Are they going to make them wear the masks or are they not.”

Like several other parents, Lafavor is worried whether his children will be safe at school as COVID cases continuously rise.

Terri Jordan is a physicians assistant who helps the Muscogee County School Board. She says even with the rise of the Delta variant, there’s no need for parents to be too concerned. She says most of her patients that did test positive for COVID have been adults.

“It’s a very small percent of children that may have caught COVID from school,” said Jordan. “Children are not known to be the carriers. The majority of the children that we have seen have actually had a parent or a relative that they were in contact with just prior to them being positive.”

She also adds that even if a child does catch COVID, their symptoms are normally very mild.

“They have almost no symptoms at all. If any,” she explained.

We reached out to MCSD Superintendent Dr. David Lewis today for comment. He hasn’t responded at this time.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.