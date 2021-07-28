Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Rue21 opens at Peachtree Mall in Columbus

Rue21 opens at Peachtree Mall in Columbus
Rue21 opens at Peachtree Mall in Columbus(Source: Rue21)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new clothing store recently opened in Columbus.

Rue21 is located on Manchester Expy. in Peachtree Mall.

The clothing store aims to encourage Columbus residents to enjoy what their diverse and on-trend brand has to offer, especially during the upcoming back-to-school season.

Rue21 is opening 15 stores throughout the remainder of 2021 and has plans to open several additional stores into 2022.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes reopen after single-vehicle crash on Ala. Hwy. 169 in Russell Co.
Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
Valley police arrest third suspect in July 17 murder
Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look...
Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned
ALEA identifies man killed in Chambers County crash

Latest News

MILITARY MATTERS: Numerous shooters from Fort Benning competing in the Olympics
Empowering Our Youth summit to be held this weekend in Columbus
Empowering Our Youth summit to be held this weekend in Columbus
Local homeless shelters experience staff shortages
Local homeless shelters experience staff shortages
Parent, healthcare leaders react to mask requirement at Muscogee County schools
Parent, healthcare leaders react to mask requirement at Muscogee County schools
Biden administration expected to impose vaccine mandate on federal workforce
Biden administration expected to impose vaccine mandate on federal workforce