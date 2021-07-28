Rue21 opens at Peachtree Mall in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new clothing store recently opened in Columbus.

Rue21 is located on Manchester Expy. in Peachtree Mall.

The clothing store aims to encourage Columbus residents to enjoy what their diverse and on-trend brand has to offer, especially during the upcoming back-to-school season.

Rue21 is opening 15 stores throughout the remainder of 2021 and has plans to open several additional stores into 2022.

