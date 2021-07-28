Staffing, internet access seen as key school priorities in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With the new school year nearly upon us, we’re hearing from the president of the Georgia Association of Educators to find out what her priorities are for the upcoming school year.

Officials say schools will get over $4 billion in funding from the American Rescue Plan.

Some of that money will go toward hiring more nurses, counselors and social workers.

Association President Lisa Morgan says having those positions filled will help students adjust as we continue to battle the coronavirus.

“We’re still in the pandemic,” she said. “As much as we would like believe the pandemic is over, it is not, and we’re seeing that in an increase in cases in Georgia and the increase in cases in children. I’ve been tracking that all year.”

Georgia teachers are also getting a pay raise for promised by Gov. Brian Kemp.

Morgan says she’s been working on a budget for those raises right now.

Her next concern is making sure students have good access to internet so students have equal access to learning materials.

