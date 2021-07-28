Suspect arrested in murder of Selma police officer

SELMA, Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested for the murder of a Selma police officer.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation initiated an investigation into the murder of Selma officer Marquis Moorer on July 27.

Officer Moorer was shot and killed in the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 27, at the Selma Square Apartments in Selma. Agents were able to identify the suspect as 18-year-old Javonte Stubbs.

SBI Agents obtained a probable cause arrest warrant for Stubbs.

In the early morning hours of July 28, Stubbs was arrested near Tuscaloosa and was formally charged with capital murder of a law enforcement officer, capital murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and attempted murder.

Agents and officers with the Alabama Attorney General’s Office, The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), U.S. Marshal’s Service, 4th Judicial Task Force, 17th Judicial Task Force, and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation, along with locating and apprehending the suspect.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.