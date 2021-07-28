Business Break
Woman in ICU after hitting deer; expert offers driver safety tips

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local family is warning of the dangers of hitting a deer while driving. Anna Impson recently hydroplaned during the pouring rain on Swamp Road in Phenix City to avoid hitting a deer. As a result, her car flipped and she is currently in ICU.

Impson’s mother says she has 14 broken bones and has had three surgeries for her injuries. A wildlife technician at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources wants to remind everyone to stay alert while on the roads.

“Make sure you’re awake, be alert, pay attention to your surroundings, and just pay attention as you’re down the side of the road. And it’s also important to keep in mind that, ‘Hey, that’s just metal, plastic and rubber rolling down the road.’ Don’t do anything to put yourself in more danger,” Taylor Winchell explained.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said deer are most active at dawn and dusk. The organization also added a reminder that deer are wildlife and they’re extremely unpredictable.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

