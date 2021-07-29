Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Alabama signs on to efforts aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade

Abortion Clinic (Source: WAFB)
Abortion Clinic (Source: WAFB)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed on to legal efforts aimed directly at overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that found a woman has a constitutional right to an abortion.

On Thursday, Ivey signed an amicus brief, led by the governor or South Carolina, which seeks to “restore the authority of states to protect the lives of unborn children,” Ivey’s office said.

A total of 12 governors have joined the effort so far in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case involving Mississippi’s only abortion clinic suing to prevent that state from enacting a law that prohibits abortions after 15 weeks. While a temporary restraining order is in place, the Supreme Court has agreed to consider an appeal by Mississippi.

The dozen states filing to support Mississippi’s appeal are urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its original 1973 decision, as well as the 1992 Planned Parenthood of Southeast Pennsylvania v. Casey decision that upheld Roe.

“Alabama will continue to fight for life so that every unborn child is protected,” Ivey said. “We must stand strong for those babies who do not have a voice, and I assure my fellow Alabamians that we will continue this fight until they are protected once and for all. We will not rest until Roe v. Wade is overturned.”

Other governors joining the effort include those in Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma and Texas.

A number of conservative states have led legislative efforts for years to limit or effectively ban abortions but have generally been unsuccessful due to courts blocking abortion-related laws before they can go into effect.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear the appeal in the fall and issue a decision at some point in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look...
Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said deer are most active at dawn and dusk.
Woman in ICU after hitting deer; expert offers driver safety tips
Valley home total loss after tree falls during storm
East Alabama home deemed total loss following Tuesday storms

Latest News

Parent, healthcare leaders react to mask requirement at Muscogee County schools
Parent, healthcare leaders react to mask requirement at Muscogee County schools
Biden administration expected to impose vaccine mandate on federal workforce
Biden administration expected to impose vaccine mandate on federal workforce
Columbus Mayor says Fountain City will not reinstate a mask mandate for now
Columbus Mayor says Fountain City will not reinstate a mask mandate for now
Parents voice concerns on COVID-19 vaccinations for children 12 and under
Parents voice concerns on COVID-19 vaccinations for children 12 and under
EAMC COVID-19 testing site reopens in Opelika
EAMC COVID-19 testing site reopens in Opelika