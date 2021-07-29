Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half of year

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) - AstraZeneca said Thursday that it intends to seek U.S. authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine in the second half of this year, offering a new timetable for the much-delayed application.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker announced the schedule as it released second-quarter financial results, which showed that the company and its sub-licensees delivered more than 700 million doses of the vaccine to over 170 countries in the first half of this year. That includes 80 million doses that went to the COVAX initiative for low- and middle-income countries.

The news on the U.S. filing is being closely watched, as the timeframe has slipped.

When AstraZeneca released data from its U.S. trial of the vaccine on March 22, company officials said they expected to seek authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in the first half of April. In April, the company said it expected to submit a U.S. application in the “coming weeks.’'

The U.K., European Union and World Health Organization have already authorized use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

AstraZeneca reported first-half revenue of $1.17 billion from deliveries of 319 million doses of the vaccine that were supplied directly by the company. AstraZeneca has pledged to deliver the vaccine on a non-profit basis as long as the pandemic lasts.

Despite complaints from the EU about its vaccine supply, the 27-nation bloc received more doses directly from AstraZeneca than any other single entity in the first half of the year. The company shipped 97 million doses to the EU, while Brazil got 65 million and the U.K. 52 million,

AstraZeneca said. Gavi, an alliance that secures vaccines for low-income countries, received 49 million doses, and another 57 million doses went to other countries.

Sub-licensees, including the Serum Institute of India, supplied millions more doses, pushing global deliveries to more than 700 million doses.

The vaccine was developed by Oxford University researchers, who licensed the technology to AstraZeneca in an effort to tap into the company’s global manufacturing and distribution capacity. AstraZeneca, in turn, authorizes other companies to produce the shots around the world.

——-

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look...
Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said deer are most active at dawn and dusk.
Woman in ICU after hitting deer; expert offers driver safety tips
Valley home total loss after tree falls during storm
East Alabama home deemed total loss following Tuesday storms
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing

Latest News

FILE - In this May 6, 2021, file photo, Maricopa County ballots cast in the 2020 general...
Trump supporters raise $5.7 million for Arizona election audit
A tsunami watch was issued for Hawaii following a large quake off Alaska
8.2 magnitude quake in Alaska’s Aleutian Chain generates small tsunami
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
Biden to outline ‘next steps’ in American vaccination effort
The man accused of killing eight people, most of them women of Asian descent, at massage...
Georgia spa shooter receives 4 consecutive life sentences