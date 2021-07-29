Basketball camp held in honor of local fallen player

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - An area college basketball player hosted a basketball camp in his friend’s honor at his former school, Smiths Station High.

Airen Brooks, a senior at Delta State University held his first annual Do it For Yai camp. It was named after Quoyai Shorter who had a promising basketball career ahead of him and who passed away in 2017.

“At this age everybody is either in school growing up and doing their own thing and for everybody to come back and get together like this it means a lot and it’s emotional too,” said Brooks.

Shorter was a victim of a shooting just days away from leaving to go play basketball at Johnson & Wales in North Carolina after his success at Wentworth Military Academy.

This was the first year for the event and Brooks says he hopes to keep it going.

“It brings joy to our hearts for this event to be happening and we want to thank Airen for stepping up and initiating this camp,” said Shonna Shorter, Quoyai’s sister.

Shorter’s family was there along with former teammates, coaches and friends.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.