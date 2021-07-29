Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Biden to allow eviction moratorium to expire Saturday

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in...
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The Biden administration will allow a nationwide ban on evictions to expire Saturday, arguing that its hands are tied after the Supreme Court signaled it could only be extended until the end of the month.

In a statement Thursday, the White House said President Joe Biden would have liked to have extended the federal eviction moratorium due to spread of the delta variant. Biden called on “Congress to extend the eviction moratorium to protect such vulnerable renters and their families without delay.”

The moratorium was put in place last September by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

By the end of March, 6.4 million American households were behind on their rent, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As of July 5, roughly 3.6 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look...
Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said deer are most active at dawn and dusk.
Woman in ICU after hitting deer; expert offers driver safety tips
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing
Valley home total loss after tree falls during storm
East Alabama home deemed total loss following Tuesday storms

Latest News

K9 Dogo put his training and skills to the test and found Elsa Green’s rings.
Ring rescue: K-9 Dogo finds wedding bands lost in the sand
In this April 26, 2021, file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half of year
Shakira could stand trial for alleged tax evasion in Spain, according to a judge's ruling.
Spanish judge recommends Shakira face tax fraud trial
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% quarter 2 growth