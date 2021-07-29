Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine

According to Dr. Frederick Kam with Auburn University, you can still contract the coronavirus if you’ve been vaccinated against it, but you stand a better chance of not going to the hospital or dying if you do.
By James Giles
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One east Alabama doctor told News Leader 9, it’s better for people to have had the COVID-19 vaccine, rather than to not have it, and need it. According to Dr. Frederick Kam with Auburn University, you can still contract the coronavirus if you’ve been vaccinated against it, but you stand a better chance of not going to the hospital or dying if you do. He told News Leader 9, it’s something that’s not uncommon.

“So a breakthrough case is when someone has been fully vaccinated gets infected. The vaccine won’t prevent you from getting infected, it will prevent you from getting severely sick, hospitalized, or dying from COVD.”, said Dr. Kam. “No vaccine prevents infection 100%. Take for example a vaccine that a lot of people get every year. The flu vaccine. Some years the flu vaccine on some of it’s best years it works 60% of preventing someone from getting the flu, but the reason we do get the flu vaccine is to prevent people from getting severely sick. Nobody’s really focusing on the longer term after effects of getting infected with COVID and what we can tell is the vaccine significantly preventing that also.”

According to data from the CDC, of the 57% of Americans who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, less than 1% have had a breakthrough COVID case.

Willie Murray, an Auburn man said, “It’s like having insurance on your automobile. If you have it and happen to need it then you’re good, but if you don’t have it and happen to need it, then you’re in trouble.”

However, Lauren Hamby, an Auburn woman, told News Leader 9 she’s hesitant about being inoculated against COVID-19.

Hamby said, “I think it was very rushed and you never know the long term side effects. I just don’t think that it’s a good idea to get a vaccination that hasn’t been around for five years.”

Doctor Kam adds, people should be concerned about the long term side effects of contracting the virus, like brain fog, shortness of breath, a persistent cough, or organ failure opposed to being hesitant about taking the vaccine. Dr. Kam told News Leader 9, with the delta variant circulating, it’s better for people to get vaccinated sooner than later, especially heading into the fall months.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look...
Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said deer are most active at dawn and dusk.
Woman in ICU after hitting deer; expert offers driver safety tips
Valley home total loss after tree falls during storm
East Alabama home deemed total loss following Tuesday storms

Latest News

Co-workers step up to help Lee Co. employee who lost everything in house fire
Co-workers step up to help Lee Co. employee who lost everything in house fire
Chattahoochee Co. School District requires face masks for upcoming year
Chattahoochee Co. School District requires face masks for upcoming year
Callaway Gardens announces new fall attraction
Callaway Gardens announces new fall attraction
Legislators pose for a picture with Gov. Kay Ivey during a ceremonial bill signing on July 29,...
Ivey signs 4 bills into law