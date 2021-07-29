Callaway Gardens announces new fall attraction

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fall festivities are in already in the works at Calloway Gardens as they plan to open their new “Pumpkins At Callaway Gardens By Day & Glow By Night” event.

The staff says they wanted to bring more people out for the months of September and October and began working on the attraction 18 months ago.

The community will be able to experience the gardens by day and at night with more than 2-thousand Pumpkins glowing in different areas along the beach and a new trail to explore.

“You’ll come outta there- you’ll see nine/ten foot tall sunflowers that are carved out of funkins and internally lit, fun dance party where people can just let loose and do some line dancing and fun,” said Stan Morrell, VP of Entertainment Events.

The Attraction opens on the first day of Fall; Sept 10th and it will run every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through October 31st plus Columbus Day.

