Chattahoochee Co. School District to require masks this fall

CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Chattahoochee County School District announced Wednesday that it will be following suit in issuing a mask mandate for the upcoming school year.

The school district posted on its website that children in grades K - 12 will be expected to wear face coverings when inside school buildings.

Officials say their goal is to abide by all requirements as they seek to keep students in school.

