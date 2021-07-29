Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chattahoochee Co. School District requires face masks for upcoming year

By Cindy Centofanti
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - To mask or not to mask is a decision that many school districts are making right now, and Chattahoochee County schools are no different.

Parents spoke to News Leader 9 and shared their opinions on Chattahoochee County Schools now requiring masks when staff and students head back into the classrooms.

Just weeks from starting the school year, parents in Chattahoochee County are adjusting to the news of their children having to wear face coverings while at school for a second year in a row.

“My kids we made it through last year, we will make it through this year…,” said parent, Amanda Williamson.

Another parent, Claudia Adams, agreed that the masks didn’t change much.

“My kids are good either way, with a mask or without one,” added Adams.

Kenyada Heard, Chattahoochee County Education Center Principal explained the importance of the requirement.

“We were very disappointed with the recommendation however we know it is necessary for our students to return in a safe environment,” said Heard.

Faculty says while there hasn’t been a huge spike in hyper-local COVID cases, the decision for all grades K-12 to wear face coverings comes more as a precautionary measure to ensure in-person learning can still happen.

However, there are still some measures to be worked out.

“The more populated areas like the cafeteria, we really can make some adjustments there to spread the kids out more,” said Chattahoochee High School Principal, Josh Kemp.

The decision means that all grades will have to keep those masks on when riding on school busses too. But according to faculty, mask breaks are given when kids can be socially distanced, like at recess.

Amanda Williamson is the mother of 3 students within Chattahoochee County Schools. She says, no matter what her personal views are, she just wants what is best for the children.

“As a parent you’re always going to do what is best for your kid, no matter what you want,” said Williamson.

The school board will re-evaluate the decision as needed.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look...
Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said deer are most active at dawn and dusk.
Woman in ICU after hitting deer; expert offers driver safety tips
Valley home total loss after tree falls during storm
East Alabama home deemed total loss following Tuesday storms

Latest News

Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
Co-workers step up to help Lee Co. employee who lost everything in house fire
Co-workers step up to help Lee Co. employee who lost everything in house fire
Callaway Gardens announces new fall attraction
Callaway Gardens announces new fall attraction
Legislators pose for a picture with Gov. Kay Ivey during a ceremonial bill signing on July 29,...
Ivey signs 4 bills into law