Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Co-workers step up to help Lee Co. employee who lost everything in house fire

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A week ago today, an East Alabama woman lost everything she owned to a house fire.

Since then, her coworkers have been trying to help her pick up the pieces and get back on her feet.

Brenda Jackson, tells us she was at work when the fire happened. She says, she rushed home immediately but since she lives in a rural area along highway 80 there wasn’t much fire fighters could do.

“Took the fire station a minute to get here but they couldn’t do nothing for it because there’s not water down this way for them to put it out,” said Jackson.

Her boss, Penny Walters, says when Jackson told her the news, she told her not to worry, they will take care of her.

“Brenda’s a very dedicated person, she’s got a big heart and she’s one of my best employees, and we just want to do what we can to help,” said Waters.

Walters says, she put out a call to action on Facebook for people to help Jackson with donations. She says anyone who would want to donate can call Walters Gas and Grill in Opelika at 334-727-6148.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look...
Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said deer are most active at dawn and dusk.
Woman in ICU after hitting deer; expert offers driver safety tips
Valley home total loss after tree falls during storm
East Alabama home deemed total loss following Tuesday storms

Latest News

Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
Breakthrough COVID cases a possibility with vaccine
Chattahoochee Co. School District requires face masks for upcoming year
Chattahoochee Co. School District requires face masks for upcoming year
Callaway Gardens announces new fall attraction
Callaway Gardens announces new fall attraction
Legislators pose for a picture with Gov. Kay Ivey during a ceremonial bill signing on July 29,...
Ivey signs 4 bills into law