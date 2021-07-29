Co-workers step up to help Lee Co. employee who lost everything in house fire

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A week ago today, an East Alabama woman lost everything she owned to a house fire.

Since then, her coworkers have been trying to help her pick up the pieces and get back on her feet.

Brenda Jackson, tells us she was at work when the fire happened. She says, she rushed home immediately but since she lives in a rural area along highway 80 there wasn’t much fire fighters could do.

“Took the fire station a minute to get here but they couldn’t do nothing for it because there’s not water down this way for them to put it out,” said Jackson.

Her boss, Penny Walters, says when Jackson told her the news, she told her not to worry, they will take care of her.

“Brenda’s a very dedicated person, she’s got a big heart and she’s one of my best employees, and we just want to do what we can to help,” said Waters.

Walters says, she put out a call to action on Facebook for people to help Jackson with donations. She says anyone who would want to donate can call Walters Gas and Grill in Opelika at 334-727-6148.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.