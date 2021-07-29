Columbus police, EMS on scene of car crash on 14th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a car crash.

The accident happened on 14th St. in between 13th Ave. and 15th Ave. in Columbus.

It is unknown if there are any injuries and the cause of the crash. Drivers should proceed the area with caution.

Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.