Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus police, EMS on scene of car crash on 14th St.

Columbus police, EMS on scene of car crash on 14th St.
Columbus police, EMS on scene of car crash on 14th St.(Source: WTVM)
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and EMS crews are on the scene of a car crash.

The accident happened on 14th St. in between 13th Ave. and 15th Ave. in Columbus.

It is unknown if there are any injuries and the cause of the crash. Drivers should proceed the area with caution.

Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look...
Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said deer are most active at dawn and dusk.
Woman in ICU after hitting deer; expert offers driver safety tips
Valley home total loss after tree falls during storm
East Alabama home deemed total loss following Tuesday storms

Latest News

Davis Broadcasting Inc. to hold 22nd Annual Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway in Columbus
Davis Broadcasting Inc. to hold 22nd Annual Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway in Columbus
WSB-TV REPORTS: Woman, dog found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park
WSB-TV REPORTS: Woman, dog found stabbed to death in Piedmont Park
Abortion Clinic (Source: WAFB)
Alabama signs on to efforts aimed at overturning Roe v. Wade
Opelika police ask public’s help in identifying attempted robbery suspect
Opelika police ask public’s help in identifying attempted robbery suspect