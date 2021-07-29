Davis Broadcasting Inc. to hold 22nd Annual Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Davis Broadcasting Inc. of Columbus is hosting its 22nd annual school supply giveaway.

The Tools 4 School Supply Giveaway will take place on August 6 at the Columbus Public Library located at 3000 Macon Road. The event starts at 6 p.m. and will continue until they run out of supplies.

The giveaway is for children between the ages of Pre-K through 12th grade. Children must be present and accompanied by an adult.

This event is strictly a drive-thru event. Cars can begin lining up on Boxwood Blvd and Midtown at 530 p.m. Cars will be filtered through the library parking lot. To maintain social distancing, all backpacks will be put into the back seat or trunk of cars.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.