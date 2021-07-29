Business Break
Even Hotter for Friday

Meteorologist Anna Sims
Meteorologist Anna Sims((Source: WTVM))
By Anna Sims
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been a very hot Thursday across the valley, and it is going to be even hotter for Friday. Abundant sunshine, few clouds, and slim to none rain coverage will allow high temperatures to soar once again to the upper-90s. Lots of humidity around will make it feel like the triple digits, prompting another heat advisory for Friday. Heading into the weekend, we will begin to slowly transition to a more unsettled forecast as rain chances slowly start to climb with a 20% coverage for Saturday and 40% coverage for Sunday. Highs will begin to drop a touch as well with mid-90s forecast this weekend. We will kick off the next work week with rain and storms for most of us while highs return to the upper-80s bringing us much needed relief from the hot and dry conditions we are experiencing currently.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

