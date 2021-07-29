Business Break
Family demands justice for loved one killed by gun violence

Angela Gardner remembers her son David Mitchell
Angela Gardner remembers her son David Mitchell
By Kiera Hood
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - An Americus family is demanding answers in their loved one’s death.

David Mitchell was found shot and killed in a car at a shopping plaza in Americus in January.

MORE: Investigation into Americus weekend shooting continues
Photos of David Mitchell inside mother's home
Photos of David Mitchell inside mother's home

Angela Gardner, his mother, was filled with grief as she remembered her son whose life was taken by gun violence.

“It’s not fair!” said Gardner.

Jaron Griffin, the man charged in Mitchell’s death, was granted bond and released from jail with special conditions.

Griffin’s bond order states he is expected to comply with all state and federal laws, give up any guns in his possession and adhere to a curfew from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m.

But, Mitchell’s family said it’s not enough.

“It’s not fair that as a mother, that I am able to go in a store and see him or see him in passing and I’m having to go see my child. It’s not fair that his mom gets to sit at the table and have dinner with her child and his cousins, friends or whoever gets a chance to be with him. We can’t see David, we have to visit his grave at Sunset Memorial,” Gardner said.

Lewis Lamb, the district attorney for the Southwestern Circuit and prosecutor for this case, said a bond being granted in a murder case varies based on court evidence and is ultimately up to the judge’s findings.

“There are some specific reasons why a court can deny bond, like if there is a risk of intimidating witnesses or risk of flight, that sort of thing. And it’s a case-by-case determination that’s made by a judge. We oppose bond probably in every murder case that we prosecute, but sometimes after the judge hears some of the evidence in the case, like in a preliminary hearing or at a bond hearing, the judge makes a determination that somebody is entitled to bond,” explained Lamb.

The family said they want to see more happen to get justice for David.

