Georgia lieutenant governor candidate visits Columbus

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Republican candidate vying to become the state of Georgia’s second-highest elected official visited the Fountain City Wednesday.

Georgia State Senator Butch Miller is hoping to become the state’s next lieutenant governor. Current Lieutenant Governor and fellow Republican Geoff Duncan announced earlier this year he will not be running in 2022. Miller’s campaign reports he raised more than $2 million in the first five weeks of his campaign.

“We have built a great success story in Georgia on conservative principles, conservative values, and conservative legislation and we will continue that. We are the number one place to do business. We’re the number one place to raise a family and Georgia is on the right track and let’s keep it on that track,” Sen. Butch Miller proclaimed.

Senator Miller says it’s important to start making visits across the state early on because they will lose about four months of campaigning during the redistricting process and when the senate is in session from January through March.

