Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

German official sent home for racist slur at Olympics

A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer...
A barge with the Olympic rings mounted on it floats in the water ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Tokyo. The pandemic-delayed games open on July 23.(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — A German cycling official has been suspended and will be sent home from the Tokyo Olympics after using a racist slur during the men’s time trial.

German cycling federation sports director Patrick Moster had been overseeing the cycling squad at the Tokyo Games.

He used the slur while urging German rider Nikias Arndt to catch up to riders from the African nations of Algeria and Eritrea during Wednesday’s time trial.

It was heard on TV broadcasts and widely condemned in Germany. Moster later apologized.

He has been suspended by the International Cycling Union.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee County School District officials are weighing the options of how learning will look...
Muscogee Co. School District requires staff, students to wear masks indoors
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing...
Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 56-year-old man, vehicle found abandoned
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said deer are most active at dawn and dusk.
Woman in ICU after hitting deer; expert offers driver safety tips
Arrest made in Columbus apartment stabbing
Valley home total loss after tree falls during storm
East Alabama home deemed total loss following Tuesday storms

Latest News

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris holds a meeting on Native American voting rights on...
Harris releases strategy to tackle migration’s root causes
In a complaint delivered to Congress on Wednesday, two whistleblowers allege poor conditions at...
Poor conditions at Texas facility for migrant children alleged by whistleblower complaint
FILE - In this Dec. 18, 2020, file photo, a person passes the office of the California...
US economy surpasses pre-pandemic size with 6.5% quarter 2 growth
It was horsepower on the highway, literally, for drivers on Interstate 70 in Colorado after a...
Horses escape rodeo, make a break for the interstate
In this April 26, 2021, file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
AstraZeneca to seek US approval of COVID vaccine in 2nd half of year