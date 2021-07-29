Giving Kitchen gives new life to local community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s restaurant week in Columbus and we’ve shown you some great food.

However, we’re diving deeper to talk about a significant charity that benefits from the event.

Columbus Restaurant Week is a celebration of all things culinary in the Fountain City - but deeper than that, it benefits the “Giving Kitchen” charity.

The organization exists to serve those - serve meals - should a time of need arise.

“It’s awesome because they’ll come in and help pay their power bill and pay their mortgage or pay their car payment,” said Stephanie Woodham, Black Cow and Veritgo Fusion Kitchen.

For Chaka Jones, 2020 was a year of tragedy. She thought about ending her own life to escape the mounting grief and sadness that had come into her life.

“I got the phone call that my son died in a bad car accident. Kyle. And, I was mentally and physically messed up,” said Chaka Jones, Giving Kitchen charity recipient. “I was close to suicide and just didn’t want to be here anymore. Two months later, my mother died from COVID.”

She heard about Giving Kitchen in a twist of fate, and the help she needed flowed from that point.

“I went to the doctor and asked them to help me,” said Jones. “Giving Kitchen had a booth set up. I heard them talking to someone else, and I’m the type of person that doesn’t really like to ask for help, but I asked them if they could help me.”

An employee of Pita Mediterranean Street Food, she qualified for the Giving Kitchen’s services. Through charitable love, a caring employer and time, she’s begun to thrive again.

“Brandon from Giving Kitchen called me. He checked on me every day. He set it up for me to get grief counseling.”

And the purpose of restaurant week is to help more in need that work in the industry.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without Giving Kitchen.”

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24 hours a day. The number is 800-273-8255.

You can also receive more help through the Giving Kitchen here.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.