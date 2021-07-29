Business Break
Heat Advisory in effect across the Chattahoochee Valley

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another Heat Advisory is in place across Georgia and Alabama until 8PM ET this evening as a heat dome builds over the Southeast, skyrocketing temperatures into the upper 90s through the start of the weekend. With the humidity still running high, feels-like temperatures will soar toward 105-110 degrees over the next few days, making for dangerous heat during the afternoon hours. The high pressure lid will also put a lid on rain chances today and tomorrow with coverage around 10% or less, so most of us won’t have a stray shower or storm to help cool us off. A few hit-or-miss storms will develop again on Saturday, but many of us will still stay dry and thus hot and muggy.

The heat dome will finally break down on Sunday as a dip in the jet stream brings a shot of cooler than average temperatures back to the Southeast in addition to an increase in showers and storms each day. Rain coverage will be around 50-60% Sunday through Tuesday and then more typical summertime coverage (20-30%) by the middle of the week. So, we’ll go from highs in the upper 90s to back down into the mid to upper 80s by Monday. So, a little reprieve from the heat is in sight for us by August.

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

