Ivey signs 4 bills into law

Legislators pose for a picture with Gov. Kay Ivey during a ceremonial bill signing on July 29, 2021.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Four pieces of legislation were ceremoniously signed into law Thursday morning.

  • House Bill 540 creates the Alabama Innovation Corporation to serve as a catalyst for the states growing innovation economy.
  • House Bill 609 created the Innovate Alabama Matching Grant Program to match grants given to certain eligible businesses.
  • House Bill 192 provides incentives for in-state and out-of-state companies that want to expand of relocate to Alabama.

“As we think about Alabama’s economy today but also in the future and the national and global economy, it’s going to be more and more involved in technology, research, knowledge-based jobs, innovation, entrepreneurship,” said Rep. Bill Poole. “And it’s important that Alabama be competitive and focused in those areas.”

Gov. Kay Ivey said she hopes these new expansion and innovation bills bring new jobs to the state.

Senate Bill 77 was also signed Thursday. It dissolves the Division of Purchasing in the Department of Finance and replaces it with the Office of the Chief Procurement Officer.

