MCSD superintendent talks mask mandate in schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County School District superintendent, Dr. David Lewis, joined anchor Barbara Gauthier on News Leader 9 at 5:30 Wednesday evening.

Dr. Lewis discussed the reason the district brought the mask mandate back and the plans for the upcoming school year.

“The masks are just one layer of that.. we are continuing to clean our classroom on a routine basis and have increased those cleaning regimens.. We have rotations in our classroom cafeteria, some students might chose to eat in their classrooms.. so we’re going to keeping them separated as much as possible with the social distancing the physical distancing that they’re now referring to,” said Dr. Lewis.

Dr. Lewis says the goal is hopefully to be able to scale back the mask mandate in schools if COVID cases begin to drop.

